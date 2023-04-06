IMAGES: Chennai airport’s new terminal building all set to open by PM

Chennai airport's new Integrated Terminal Building T-2 (Phase-1) has been constructed over 1,36,295 sqm at a cost of Rs. 1260 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the New Integrated terminal building of the Chennai Airport On April 8 (Saturday).

This will be an important addition to Chennai’s infrastructure. It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy. https://t.co/lWMBMmvvRU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2023

The construction of New Integrated terminal building, T-2 (Phase -1), in an area of 1,36,295 square metres, has been completed at the cost of Rs 1260 crore which will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA.

The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of South Indian homes), Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings.

The new integrated terminal building features a spacious and passenger-friendly design with 80 check-in counters, eight self-check-in counters, six self-baggage drop counters, and 108 immigration counters.

The first phase has been completed, and the second phase is expected to be finished by December 2024, increasing capacity to 35 million passengers per year with 45 aircraft movements per hour.

