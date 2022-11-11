Heavy rains batter Tamil Nadu, Pondy; schools shut in 14 districts

Schools and colleges have been closed in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the low pressure developing in the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring more rains to the region

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet through Thursday night, inundating several stretches of the respective cities.

Schools and colleges have been closed in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the low pressure developing in the Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast is expected to bring more rains to the region.

The rainfall activity led to waterlogging in some places in the city.

Rainfall was reported in Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram and several coastal areas of the state too.

The state government has set up around 5,093 relief camps across Tamil Nadu including 169 in Chennai. While 60 monitoring officers have been given the responsibility of affected districts, around 879 drainage pumps have been put on standby in low-lying areas of Chennai to pump out water in the event of a flood-like situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin said the low pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast persists and that it is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till the morning of November 12.

The IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rain over several parts of the state for the next three days. The Tamil Nadu districts of Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are predicted to receive very heavy rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and other parts of the delta region.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Puducherry has been pounded by heavy rains since Thursday night. The Territorial government declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday due to the heavy showers.

