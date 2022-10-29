IMD declares northeast monsoon start, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh get rains

The north-east monsoon, that is the main source of rainfall for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, officially commenced over the two states on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The northeast monsoon spans October till December. This year, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have gotten a fair share of rainfall from the southwest monsoon and other weather events moving through the region.

Tamil Nadu receives the bulk of its annual rainfall during the northeast monsoon, which prevails over between October and December.

“Northeast monsoon rains commenced over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and adjoining areas of south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today, the 29th October 2022,” the IMD said in a release.

“Under the influence of setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over Bay of Bengal and South Peninsular India, the northeast monsoon rains commenced” over the said areas, it added.

The IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains, along with isolated heavy falls across the southern state from Saturday to Wednesday (October 29 to November 2).

Rains could intensify towards the middle of November and the IMD has issued orange alert over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu. The state is expected to receive its quota of normal rains or get a little more, partly owing to the bountiful rainfall from the southwest monsoon.