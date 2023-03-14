He is 18, has personal space: Udhayanidhi on son Inbanidhi’s Instagram pics

His son is also bound to be a target of trolls since he belongs to a political family, says the Tamil Nadu minister

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, and TN minister for youth welfare and sports development, recently opened up about the controversy involving his son, who was trolled on social media earlier this year for his candid photographs with a female friend.

Talking to a couple of Tamil YouTube channels, Udhayanidhi, who is currently promoting his new Tamil film, Mu Maran’s Kannai Nambathey, dismissed the trolls saying his son, Inbanidhi, has his own “personal space” and even he doesn’t interfere in his personal life beyond a point. He also added that his son is bound to be a target of trolls since he belongs to a political family.

Also read: Stalin’s grandson trolled by moral brigade; mother steps in

Further, Udhayanidhi told the media that his son is 18 years old, and an adult. “It’s his personal life. I don’t wish to disclose other things between him and us as parents,” he stated, adding that since he “being part of such a family”, these kinds of accusations and trolls will come his way.

Advertisement

Question of freedom

According to Udhayanidhi, his son will handle these things if he has enough maturity. Also, he pointed out that even he does not wish to interfere beyond a point. “It’s his freedom,” Udhayanidhi commented.

A few months ago, social media users slammed Inbanidhi Stalin for some candid photos of his girlfriend and him, which appeared on Instagram. Though it is not clear how those pictures landed on social media, a few netizens came to his support saying that social media users had no right to circulate the pictures without his permission and comment on the personal lives of two young adults.

However, at that time, his mother Kruthika Udhayanidhi shut down the trollers by stepping in to support her son with a tweet, which went viral. “Don’t be afraid to love and express it. It’s one of the ways to understand nature in it’s full glory,” she had tweeted.