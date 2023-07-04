HC delivers split verdict on plea seeking Senthil Balaji’s release; larger bench to hear case

The habeas corpus plea was filed by Balaji’s wife, Megala, who alleged that her husband’s arrest by the ED was illegal

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on June 14. File photo

The Madras High Court on Tuesday (July 4) delivered a split verdict on a petition seeking the release of DMK leader Senthil Balaji, who has been arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to Bar and Bench, the case has been referred to a constitution bench.

The habeas corpus plea was filed by Balaji’s wife, Megala, who alleged that her husband’s arrest by the ED was illegal.

(More inputs awaited)

