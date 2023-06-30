Tamil Nadu Governor takes back dismissal of Senthil Balaji after severe backlash

MK Stalin government had hinted at legal action against what it called an unconstitutional move

In a late night development, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi withdrew his own order dismissing State Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet, apparently to consult legal experts, after he was faced with a severe backlash from parties opposed to the BJP in the state over his action.

The Governor’s earlier order seemed to have plunged the state into a Constitutional crisis, as the DMK government said the Governor had no such powers, and that it would take legal action against him.

Raj Bhavan sources said late at night that the Governor had sent a fresh letter, a second one within a few hours of the first one, that the order of dismissal had been put on hold for the time being. Apparently, the Governor was seeking legal advice on his action as all the allies of the DMK supported the party’s stand that the Governor had no power to appoint or remove a Minister, and that the right vested only with the chief minister of an elected government.

Sharp, pungent criticism

The sharp and pungent criticism of all these parties has had the Governor scurrying for cover. There are indications that certain sources in the Union Law Ministry have indicated to the Governor that his action could be struck down by the courts, and hence he had opted for a hasty retreat.

On the night of June 29, Ravi ‘dismissed’ Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers on the ground that he had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case relating to money laundering in 2014-15, during the AIADMK regime in the state (Senthil Balaji was then an AIADMK minister).

There was a barrage of statements condemning the Governor’s action, and Chief Minister MK Stalin said the action would receive a legal response, hinting that the DMK government would move the court on Friday and oppose the Governor’s action tooth and nail.

The Federal was the first media organisation to predict that a Constitutional crisis would engulf the state with the row between the Governor and the Chief Minister assuming massive proportions.

DMK spokesman TKS Elangovan set the ball rolling with a fierce attack on June 29 night, stating that the Governor was acting as a stooge of the RSS. He said the chief minister of an elected government alone had the right to appoint or remove a minister, and that the TN Governor had no such powers. Allies of the DMK said the Governor would get a fitting response and rebuke from the courts.

Raj Bhavan statement

A Raj Bhavan statement last night had said Senthil Balaji stood accused of influencing the probe and obstructing the due process of law and justice as a Minister in the State cabinet. It added that Senthil Balaji was “facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering,” and that he was in judicial custody in the criminal case being investigated by the ED.

Some more criminal cases against him under Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code were being investigated by the State Police, the statement added.

DMK allies like CPI, Congress, VCK and MDMK were quick to issue statements on June 29 night condemning the BJP-led government at the Centre for allegedly misusing central government agencies like the CBI, Income-Tax and Enforcement Directorate, as also the Raj Bhavans. The Governors were acting as a pawn of the BJP and the RSS, said CPI leader Mutharasan.

MDMK leader Vaiko said the draconian action of the Governor was undemocratic and unconstitutional, and he would certainly be pulled up by the courts. VCK leader Thirumavalavan said the Governor was acting in violation of the Constitution and all democratic norms.

‘BJP rattled by opposition unity’

Congress leader Selvaperunthagai said the BJP was clearly rattled by the unity among opposition parties of the country, and that it was aware that it would be overthrown by the people in the 2024 polls. Therefore, the BJP government at the Centre was trying to indulge in political vendetta against States ruled by the opposition, he added.

Another Congress leader, Peter Alphonse, said the Governor’s action amounted to murder of democracy. Some of these leaders pointed out that cases were pending against 33 ministers in the Union cabinet, and wondered how they were being allowed to continue in office.

Senthil Balaji was sought to be lodged in jail by the ED but he had to be taken to hospital as he complained of chest pain. Subsequently, doctors who examined him found three blocks which were affecting his heart, and that he had to undergo heart surgery at the earliest. The court then permitted him to undergo surgery at a private hospital in Chennai, where he is still under observation after undergoing the surgery.