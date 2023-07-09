TN Governor Ravi ‘instigates communal hatred’: Stalin tells President Murmu

On the recent issue of the governor's move to dismiss minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet, which he later backtracked from, Ravi showed his political slant, claimed TN CM Stalin

In a letter written to President Droupadi Murmu, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that governor R N Ravi ‘instigates communal hatred’ and he is a ‘threat’ to the peace in the southern state.

Advertisement

In an official release, the government said on Sunday (July 9) that Stalin wrote to President Murmu and said that Ravi has violated the oath of office he took under Article 159 of the Constitution.

“Ravi is stoking communal hatred and he is a threat to Tamil Nadu’s peace,” Stalin said in a letter dated July 8, 2023. On the recent issue of the governor’s move to dismiss minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet, which he later backtracked from, Ravi showed his political slant, the CM claimed in his letter.

Also read: DMK may look at ways to take on TN Governor Ravi over Senthil Balaji’s ‘dismissal’

On the one hand, Ravi delayed sanction to prosecute former ministers in the previous AIADMK regime and on the other hand, through his hasty action in Senthil Balaji’s matter -against whom only now a probe has begun – he has displayed his political inclinations, the letter said.

Also watch: TN Governor Ravi dismisses Senthil Balaji as minister, cites pending criminal cases

“By way of his behaviour and action, the governor has proved to be partial and ineligible to hold the office of governor; Ravi is fit to be removed from the high office,” the CM emphasised in his letter. Stalin told Murmu that he was leaving the matter – of removing Ravi from office – to her, to decide whether the Tamil Nadu governor’s continuation in office would be desirable or suitable considering the sentiments and dignity of the founding fathers of India’s Constitution.

Also watch: TN Governor retreats on Senthil Balaji’s dismissal amid backlash | DMK | RN Ravi | MK Stalin

(With inputs from agencies)