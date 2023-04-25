First flights land at, take off from Chennai airport’s new T2 terminal

PM Modi on April 8 inaugurated the new terminal building T2 set up at a cost of Rs 2,437 crore

The first flight landed at the new integrated terminal (T2) of Chennai International Airport on Tuesday (April 25) to a customary water cannon salute.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 inaugurated the new terminal building set up at a cost of Rs 2,437 crore. The first plane to dock at T2 was a Dhaka-Chennai US-Bangla Airline flight.

The Chennai Airport tweeted: “First flight UB Bangla Airline BS 205 docks in at New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB). The airline was accorded the customary water cannon salute on arrival to NITB.”

BS 206, the same airline’s Chennai-to-Dhaka flight, departed on time.

Passengers thrilled

Thammem, a passenger from Bangladesh on his first visit to India, said the new terminal is “well organised, perfect, and beautiful.” He said he was happy to be among the first group of travellers to arrive at Chennai’s T-2.

Before boarding the return flight to Dhaka, a passenger, Ashok, said the new terminal has state-of-the-art facilities and he was thrilled to travel on the first flight to depart from it.

Other passengers had similar exuberant reactions.

Among the cultural aspects of the new terminal is a sculpture of “The boatman” in the arrival area. It depicts the traditional fishermen of the state and is said to be an “ingenuous tribute” to their way of life.

