Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹5,200 crore in Chennai, including new airport terminal

Modi also met AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami and ousted leader O Panneerselvam as part of his Tamil Nadu visit, which hinted at the BJP’s effort for a united AIADMK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 5,200 crore in Tamil Nadu, including the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building set up at a total outlay of Rs 2,437 crore at the Chennai airport.

Modi also flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express train at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central Railway Station.

New terminal to enhance travel experience



According to Chennai airport officials, the new integrated terminal is spread across 2.20 lakh sq metres and would cater to the growing air traffic in Tamil Nadu. The completed first phase will have 100 check-in counters, 108 immigration counters, 17 elevators, 17 escalators, six baggage reclaim belts, said an official statement. Officials said the new building will enhance the travel experience for passengers by expediting the transit process.

With the completed first phase, the new terminal building airport’s capacity will be increased from an annual capacity of 30 million passengers per year from the current capacity of 23 million passengers per year. By the end of phase two, the airport’s capacity is expected to increase to 35 million per year.

PM Modi took to Twitter to applaud the new state-of-the-art integrated terminal building of the Chennai airport and said it will be an important addition to the city’s infrastructure. “It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy,” he added.

Addressing a public meeting in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We do not see infrastructure as concrete, bricks and cement. We see infrastructure with a human face. It connects aspiration with achievement, people with possibilities and dreams with reality.” He said he was elated to launch various development initiatives in Chennai, which will greatly benefit the people of Tamil Nadu.

‘Deep respect for Ramkrishna Math’

Later, in his address at celebrations to mark the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai, Modi said, “People of this country had a clear concept of India as a nation for thousands of years. This is the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Vivekananda had a grand vision for India. He would be proudly seeing it being realised in India today.”

The PM said he felt inspired and energetic after meditating at the Vivekananda House in Chennai, where the legendary monk had stayed in 1897. He said he has a deep respect for Ramakrishna Math which played an important role in his life. “I am among the Tamil people, for whom I have great affection. I love the Tamil language, Tamil culture and the vibe of Chennai,” he added.

Modi linked BJP’s flagship cultural campaigns Kashi and Saurasthtra Sangamam with Vivekananda’s impact on Tamil Nadu. “These (the sangamams) were inspired by Vivekananda. Hailing from Bengal, he was given a hero’s welcome in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Meets AIADMK leaders

Meanwhile, Modi met AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami and ousted leader O Panneerselvam as part of his Tamil Nadu visit. OPS was given time to meet the PM at the eleventh hour, which hinted at the BJP’s effort for a united AIADMK. However, state BJP president K Annamalai, who was hostile to the Dravidian party of late, was conspicuous by his absence. Annamalai is the party’s co-incharge for Karnataka elections and the BJP attributed his absence to his engagements in the poll-bound state.

Earlier, Modi was received at the airport by Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi. The PM was accompanied by Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan. Modi also shared a friendly moment with Chief Minister Stalin while taking a tour of the new Chennai airport terminal building. The two leaders were seen holding hands and smiling while going around the terminal.