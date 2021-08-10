DVAC raids 52 premises of former AIADMK minister SP Velumani

Along with Velumani, the officials are carrying searches at the places of 16 other accused, related to the former minister of Municipal Administration

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday (August 10) raided around 52 premises owned by former AIADMK minister SP Velumani and his aides.

Velumani was the minister of municipal administration, rural development, law and implementation of special programme under the Edappadi Palaniswami regime.

The Special Investigation Cell also filed a case against Velumani and 16 others, based on two petitions filed by Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO and the DMK.

Advertisement

The petitioners alleged that Velumani during his stint as minister indulged in large scale favouritism by awarding tenders of construction and ‘Supply of Goods/services’ in Greater Chennai and Coimbatore Municipal corporations to his close associates including his brother, their relatives and associated companies.

The raids were conducted at 35 locations in Coimbatore, 15 in Chennai and one each in Dindigul and Kanchipuram districts.

Also read: TN to probe corruption charges against former minister Velumani

It is to be noted that on July 19, while hearing a case filed by Arappor Iyakkam against Velumani, the Madras High Court directed that “the state should spare no efforts in getting to the bottom of the matter and proceed against those found to be responsible for the irregularities”.

Earlier the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report highlighted the “injudicious awarding of tenders resulting in huge loss to the government in a certain set of works executed by the Greater Chennai Corporation during 2014-2018”.

Also read: AIADMK ‘leader’ caught on camera giving cash to voters

Tamil Nadu | Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducts raids at the residence of AIADMK MLA SP Velumani; large number of party workers and supporters gather outside his residence in Kuniyamuthur pic.twitter.com/bbnNfCDgQK — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

Further details of the raid are awaited.