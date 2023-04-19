‘DMK Files’: Udhayanidhi slaps legal notice on Annamalai, seeks ₹50cr as damages

The DMK Youth Wing chief has taken exception to the TN BJP chief naming his children including minor daughter in the document in which he makes allegations of corruption against party leaders

DMK Youth Wing chief and Tamil Nadu minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday (April 19) sent a legal notice to state BJP president K Annamalai over allegations of corruption made by the latter against DMK leaders including chief minister MK Stalin in a document titled ‘DMK Files’.

Besides seeking an apology, Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, also sought ₹50 crore as damages from Annamalai.

The notice issued by P Wilson Associates Law Firm “under instructions” from Udhayanidhi also took exception to Annamalai naming his children, “including minor daughter” and said this was a violation of the ward’s privacy.

“…. and our client states that he will initiate appropriate prosecution in accordance with law including but not limited to proceedings before Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005,” it said.

Categorically denying Annamalai’s claim over his assets, the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister dismissed them as “per se false, concocted” and made with the intention to tarnish his reputation.

Udhayanidhi demanded an unconditional, public apology from Annamalai, besides asking him to “remove the offending video” containing the allegations from his social media pages and a website.

He also wanted the former IPS officer to “pay damages to the tune of ₹50 crore” which he intends to pay over to the Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Relief Fund.

Annamalai last week released the “DMK Files,” making allegations of graft against party leaders including Stalin. He claimed that at least 27 DMK leaders own assets worth 2 lakh crore, which is 10 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s GDP.

The DMK sent Annamalai a ₹500 crore legal notice for making “baseless” allegations against Stalin.

Annamalai responded by tweeting that he was ready for legal action.