DMK, AIADMK in war of words over MP’s tweet; Stalin calls EPS ‘comedian’

DMK MP S Senthil Kumar’s tweet has resulted in a war of words between his party and the Opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

On August 31, Dharmapuri Parliamentarian Kumar hinted that three AIADMK leaders are set to jump ship to the ruling DMK in the state.

Kumar wrote “Next” in Tamil followed by emojis (seedlings, arrow with soon and rising sun). The seedling and rising sun emojis pointed to AIADMK and DMK parties’ symbols. Seedling emoji is also used to talk about a fresh start or new beginning.

After this Twitter post, AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) claimed that 10 DMK MLAs were in talks with him.

This reaction prompted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to hit out at Palaniswami, who he termed a “comedian”. He added that even his own party MLAs don’t talk to Palaniswami.

On Friday (September 9), Stalin said in Madurai, “While we are working to make Tamil Nadu the No. 1 state on all fronts, Edappadi K Palaniswami has enacted a comedy. He has said DMK MLAs are talking to him. AIADMK MLAs themselves don’t talk to him. When your MLAs don’t talk to you, you are trying to spread a lie that our MLAs are in touch with you. EPS puts up these comedies to show that he is still alive. We don’t care about things like that.”

“Since J Jayalalithaa’s death, the AIADMK has lost every election. The party is now led by two different groups, EPS and OPS (O Panneerselvam). The chief post that EPS has in AIADMK right now is only temporary. How can someone with a temporary job in his party criticise another party?” Stalin said.

In July, at its General Council meeting, the AIADMK had elected EPS as the interim general secretary of the party and Panneerselvam was expelled from the party.

Last Friday, the Madras High Court set aside an order of a single judge, which nullified the July 11 General Council meeting of the AIADMK.

Palaniswami’s position as the single, supreme leader of AIADMK is strengthened with this fresh court order.