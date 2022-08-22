Welfare schemes vs corporate sops: DMK’s argument, in 9 points

The DMK has filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking to implead itself in the case against freebies filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke against the revdi (freebie) culture, the subject has raged non-stop across the country. The AAP hit back at the accusations levelled against it for offering free electricity in Gujarat.

Tamil Nadu, where promises of cash, gold, TVs, mixers and grinders have become an inherent part of the electoral process, has also put forward vociferous arguments in support of welfare measures. These measures, it says, are being wrongly termed ‘freebies’.

“What is the justification for wanting to prevent welfare measures like food, education and travel subsidies for the poor and downtrodden but continuing to give large tax breaks for corporates?” – DMK

The DMK last week moved a plea in the Supreme Court stating that welfare schemes intended to ensure social order and economic justice cannot be called “freebies”. The party filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking to implead itself in the case against freebies filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay through a public interest litigation (PIL).

Upadhyay has filed a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking directions to file criminal cases against political parties for luring voters with freebies. In an earlier hearing of the plea, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had observed that a distinction needs to be made between freebies announced by political parties and social welfare schemes of governments.

Advertisement

Also read: Freebies have costs, parties must make it clear to voters: RBI’s Ashima Goyal

The DMK, in a written submission before the Supreme Court, put forth an argument saying its ‘freebies’ are aimed at uplifting the downtrodden sections of society. On the other hand, the Centre has, over the past few years, handed out various sops to the corporate sector in the garb of supporting the industry, it added.

“What is the justification for wanting to prevent welfare measures like food, education and travel subsidies for the poor and downtrodden but continuing to give large tax breaks for corporates?” it asked.

The DMK’s main points of contention were: