DIG Coimbatore shoots himself with service pistol; Opposition demands probe into death

The reason for the DIG Coimbatore C Vijayakumar committing suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol has not been ascertained as yet

C Vijayakumar, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Coimbatore range, allegedly shot himself with his service pistol at his residence early on Friday (July 7), police said. The reason for his suicide has not been ascertained as yet.

Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami among others condoled the death of C Vijayakumar. Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, demanded a CBI probe into the official’s death.

Vijayakumar, who is said to be in his mid-40s, shot himself at his residence at Red Fields in Coimbatore city, a senior police officer said.

The 2009 batch IPS official, had assumed charge as DIG in January this year. He had served as deputy commissioner of police, Anna Nagar, Chennai earlier.

Previously, he had served as Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts. A native of Tamil Nadu (TN)’s Theni district, his final rites are likely to be held there, official sources said.

Following his post-mortem, TN minister M P Saminathan and senior police officials among others paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the deceased.

Second incident in recent years

This is the second such incident in recent years of a senior official allegedly dying by suicide in TN. Earlier, Tiruchengode deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vishnupriya allegedly died of suicide at her residence in Namakkal district in 2015. She was found hanging.

Leaders condole Vijayakumar’s death

Meanwhile, governor Ravi condoled the death of Vijayakumar. “It is painful for me to learn of the loss of a young and brilliant police officer, C Vijayakumar. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti!,” said the Raj Bhavan’s official Twitter handle.

In a tweet, CM Stalin said he was shocked and saddened to hear the sad news of the untimely death of Vijayakumar today. “Vijayakumar had served Tamil Nadu police force well in various responsibilities including as district SP during his tenure.”

“His death is a huge loss to the Tamil Nadu Police department. My deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, friends and police force,” the CM tweeted.

Palaniswami expressed anguish over the death of the police officer. He recalled Vijayakumar’s growth through the ranks and hailed his service in the force.

Serious probe necessary: Annamalai

In a tweet, he said Vijayakumar’s alleged suicide “raises many doubts.” “Therefore, a CBI probe should be held into the suicide of Vijayakumar IPS and ascertain the truth behind it,” he urged the TN government.

BJP state chief K Annamalai expressed shock over the incident. Tagging the office of TN CM Stalin in a tweet, he asked what were the steps taken to address the work burden and fill up the 10,000 vacancies in the police department.

“One cannot so easily brush aside the suicide of a senior police official. The state government should conduct a serious probe into the matter and take action,” Annamalai, a former IPS officer, said in the tweet.

Various other leaders, including MDMK chief Vaiko, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and AMMK’s T T V Dhinakaran too condoled the death of the officer.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)