Cyclone Mandous effect: TN sees sharp decline in power usage

Tamil Nadu’s power demand declined on Friday to a new low since 2016 as Cyclone Mandous crossed Mahabalipuram early in the morning on Saturday.

Chennai’s demand, used to be around 3,500 MW on average, came down to just 753 MW at 1 am on Saturday and even the peak demand in the city (from 6 pm on Friday), the demand was only ,2200 MW.

“Power demand in Chennai at 9 pm on Friday was 2,200 MW but crashed to 753 MW at 1 am,” said Tamil Nadu Electricity Board chairman Rajesh Lakhoni.

Last time the power demand came down was on December 13, 2016. “Tamil Nadu’s electricity demand on Friday was lowest at 6,300 MW since 2016. The previous low demand was on December 13, 2016 when it was 6,409 MW,” said Lakhoni

He said many factories, and industries, which used to work throughout the clock, did not work owing to cyclone threat.

“Power supply was uninterrupted in almost all areas of Chennai city except in areas where the wind speed was high and it would have damaged the overhead power lines and poles,” said the chairman.

He said the power supply in fewer than 10 sub-stations was alone stopped to prevent electrocution.

“In more than 30-odd sub-stations in and around Chennai city, power supply was continued without any break when the cyclone made landfall. Even in the 10 sub-stations where power supply was stopped, our people are working to restore the supply,” said the chairman.