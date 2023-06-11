Amit Shah pitches for a Tamil PM in the future

The BJP veteran, Amit Shah, pitched for a Tamil CM at a closed door meeting of state party functionaries during his visit in Chennai. He did not divulge any other details

Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday (June 11) pitched for making a Tamil as Prime Minister in the future, party sources in Chennai told the media.

The BJP veteran, also its former national president, made the remarks at a closed door meeting of state party functionaries during his visit in Chennai.

Without divulging details, sources indicated he pitched for a Tamil PM in the near future.

Also read: Amit Shah in Chennai; public rally in Vellore, review of LS polls preparation on cards

Such an opportunity was lost in the past twice, he is said to have stated and reportedly blamed the ruling DMK for this.

Shah also urged the BJP functionaries to work towards winning over 20 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and strengthen the booth committees for this purpose.

Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu is being viewed as a significant one by the DMK as they believe the national party is getting ready to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The home minister will also address a public meeting in Vellore.