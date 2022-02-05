Director Balachandrakumar, key witness in Dileep case, accused of rape

The woman, who hails from Kannur, filed the complaint before the Kochi City police commissioner

A woman has accused Malayalam film director Balachandrakumar of raping her in 2011.

Balachandrakumar is a key witness against actor Dileep, who is being investigated in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of an actress in 2017.

The woman, who hails from Kannur, filed the complaint before the Kochi City police commissioner.

In the complaint she said a friend had introduced her to Balachandrakumar.

A singer by profession, the complainant said that the director not only promised her work, but also opportunities in films.

She said she decided against lodging an FIR after Balachandrakumar threatened to leak her pictures in the public domain.

The case against Dileep, who is currently out on bail, was set to end when Balachandrakumar appeared with evidence to prove how, after his release from jail, the actor had conspired to do away with top police officials investigating the case.

A fresh case was registered against the actor and four others. The Kerala High Court is set to give its verdict on the actor’s anticipatory bail plea on Monday.