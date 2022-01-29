Kerala High Court tells actor Dileep to submit cell phones for probe

The Malayalam actor’s council sought more time to submit the devices, but the court was firm on the January 31 deadline

The Kerala High Court has directed Malayalam actor Dileep and two others to submit their cell phones in the court by Monday (January 31).

Dileep is one of the 10 accused in abduction and sexual assault of a Kerala actor in 2017. Recently, Dileep was in news for allegedly conspiring to annihilate officials who had probed the abduction and sexual assault.

Dileep’s council sought more time to submit the phones before the high court, but the court was firm on the Monday morning deadline. Dileep is expected to produce his three phones, besides three other devices used by his brother Anoop and brother-in-law Sooraj.

Dileep told the court that none of the phones the crime branch wants him to give for examination were used by him in 2016 or 2017 during which the alleged sexual offence happened.

The Crime Branch on Friday approached the HC, arguing that it has ample power to seize the mobile phones that were concealed and removed by the accused and stated that “felt it appropriate” that the matter be brought to the notice of the High Court. “It appears that the petitioners have purposefully removed their mobile phones and attempted to conceal and thereby destroy the evidence under the pretext of sending it to examination,” the Crime Branch told the court.

Dileep’s council counter argued saying that witch hunting was happening in the name of investigation and handing over the phones would amount to violation of his privacy.

The High Court had on Thursday adjourned till February 2 the hearing in the anticipatory bail plea moved by Dileep in a case against him and five others for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault case.

The case was adjourned considering the prosecution submission seeking time for analysing the digital evidence in connection with the probe.

On January 9, the Crime Branch registered the case on a complaint filed by an investigating officer based on a purported audio clip of Dileep, which was telecast by a TV channel, in which the actor was allegedly heard conspiring to attack the official.

The actor and five others were booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 116 (abetment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).

This apprehension is borne out of the past conduct of the complainant officer who from the start has been trying to falsely implicate the actor in the sexual assault case, the petition alleged.

The actress-victim who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the case and police arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

