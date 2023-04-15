Vishu celebrated in Kerala with traditional food, colourful rituals

Vishu, which is also celebrated as a harvest festival, falls on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam

People in Kerala ushered in the Malayalam New Year, Vishu, on Saturday (April 15) with colourful rituals, traditional fervour and gaiety, looking forward to a season of prosperity and progress.

Vishu, which is also celebrated as a harvest festival, falls on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam.

In Hindu households, the day began with family members waking up in the early hours to see vishukkanni, the custom of looking at auspicious articles arranged in brass vessels, symbolising hope and prosperity.

Besides seasonal fruits, vegetables and flowers, rice, gold ornaments, clothes, coins, and holy texts are arranged on a platter in front of the deity to be the first sight of people when they wake up on Vishu day.

Keeping with the tradition, elders followed the practice of presenting money, especially coins, as Vishukkaineetam to youngsters in the family.

In the northern parts of the state, the day marked the beginning of Vishu Vilakku festival season in many temples.

Vishu Sadhya highlight of celebrations

The preparation of Vishu Sadhya, a sumptuous feast comprising ethnic delicacies made of seasonal produce like cucumber, mango, and jackfruit, was also a highlight of the Vishu celebrations in central and southern districts.

All major temples, including Lord Krishna’s at Guruvayur and Lord Ayyappa’s at Sabarimala in the state, witnessed a heavy rush of devotees since the early morning hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly VD Satheesan were among those who greeted people on the day.

“Vishu greetings to everyone. Wishing you all a great year ahead,” Modi tweeted.

