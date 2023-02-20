Kerala: Actor Suresh Gopi draws flak over comment against non-believers

The actor-turned-politician had said he would pray to God for the complete destruction of the non-believers and urged everyone to do the same

Malayalam actor and former Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi, drew widespread criticism from netizens over his controversial remarks against non-believers.

During a speech at a religious function in Ernakulam district to mark Shivratri celebrations, Suresh Gopi had said he would pray to God for the complete destruction of the non-believers and urged everyone to do the same. He also went on to say that none of the non-believers should have a happy and peaceful life in this world.

“While loving my Gods, I will love all the believers in the world at the same time, I will boldly say that I have no love for non-believers. I will not tolerate any power that tries to endanger the rights of the believers and I would pray in front of the sanctum sanctorum for their complete destruction. All should do that. Our devotion is not to harm anyone. But those who try to disrespect our devotion, our devotional institution or our way of devotion, not even one of them should lead a happy life in this world and end here,” he had said.

The actor-politician’s speech is now being widely criticised with many deploring his remarks on social media.

