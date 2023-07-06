UCC is a trap; IUML, CPM and Cong can fight it together, says Kunhalikkutty

All secular parties should realise UCC is a trap and act accordingly in Parliament and other legal fronts. We have to counter both the bill and the divisive political motive and the BJP campaign around it, says IUML's Kunhalikkutty

The move by the CPI(M) to put together a broad-based front of resistance to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and its invitation to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has triggered a fresh debate in Kerala. The Congress has convened a leadership meeting on Thursday (July 6) to discuss the matter, even as the CPI(M) is going ahead with its plan to organise statewide seminars against UCC.

Advertisement

Though the IUML is standing firm with the Congress, the grand old party’s leadership is wary about the possibility of the League joining hands with its adversaries in Kerala. On the other hand, the all-powerful IUML leader and former minister PK Kunhalikkutty was non-committal on the issue when asked about the invite extended by the CPI(M). He maintained that the UCC is a sinister design by the BJP in the run-up to the general elections and all secular parties should be aware of the trap.

IUML General Secretary Kunhalikkutty spoke to The Federal on the three disparate parties coming together in Kerala on the UCC. Excerpts:

What is your party’s stand on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and what is the plan?

The BJP is pushing forward the UCC as a political agenda. For them, this is an election card. The timing of the prime minister’s pitch of the UCC is important. They have nothing else to say to the people. In fact, this kind of legislation is not possible at all in India.

Also Read: UCC: CPI(M) takes early bird advantage in Kerala with orchestrated protests

This will affect not only the major minority community, Muslims, but also other communities, including non-religious people. We feel a majority of the people will oppose the bill.

Why do you oppose UCC?

The very idea of a Uniform Civil Code is totally against the Constitution of India and spirit of secularism as well, which will destroy communal harmony in the country. What the BJP wants at this juncture is nothing but communal polarisation. Those who oppose it should not walk into its political trap. All secular parties should realise this is a trap and act accordingly in Parliament and other legal fronts. We have to counter both the bill and the divisive political motive and the BJP campaign around it.

In Kerala, the CPI(M) has invited all like-minded groups, including your party, for a joint protest against the UCC. How do you see this move?

They are yet to invite us formally to any such initiative. We neither have taken a decision on it nor have we discussed it specifically. Let them extend the invitation first, then we will discuss and decide.

Will you welcome such a move by any secular party, including Congress and the CPI(M)?

As parties opposed to the current BJP government, we do not have differences in Delhi. We usually sit together across a table, the CPI(M), IUML, DMK and others, along with the Congress. After all this is a national issue, we could stand together even though we are on different sides in Kerala.

Is it practically possible?

We will find out a practical solution to move forward. We will discuss the situation in Kerala separately according to merit. One thing is for sure, all secular parties, including the Congress and CPI(M) will oppose the proposed introduction of a bill on the UCC.