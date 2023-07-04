UCC: CPI(M) takes early bird advantage in Kerala with orchestrated protests

The CPI(M) is hitting the road first in Kerala with its strong stand against the proposed UCC. Its early bird moves are unsettling the Congress in the state and its voter base in Malabar

‘I am sure, they will come at us again with the Citizenship Amendment Act. We will need a strong chief minister to stop them’

This overt political message on billboards and an image of a woman in a headscarf inside a polling booth was the trump card the Left Democratic Front (LDF) played during the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, at least, in the minority-dominated areas. The anti-CAA protests and the proactive role taken by the LDF government were encashed well by the ruling coalition as they stormed back to power with a thumping majority, and also made history in Kerala by winning a second term in a row.

The ruling LDF and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) were on the same page when the anti-CAA stir started in December 2019. But the Congress’ decision to withdraw from the joint protests citing political differences with the CPI(M) proved fatal for them in the polls.

Having suffered a crushing defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which were held shortly after the Sabarimala protests and fiasco, it was the anti-CAA protests that played a critical role in the LDF’s incredible comeback.

CPI(M)’s orchestrated stand against UCC

Keeping this 2021 experience in mind, the party hopes to pull off the same feat by hitting the road first with its strong stand against the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). In fact, the CPI(M) has already announced a string of protests against UCC, starting with a state-level seminar at Kozhikode.

CPI(M) state secretary, M V Govindan, said unequivocally that the party would work with anyone who shares its views on UCC. However, he accused the Congress of taking an opportunistic stance.

“All but Congress who have a non-communal stance will be invited to participate in the seminar on UCC. Congress has a strange stance on this matter. Leaders of Congress from national to local levels have different stands. Rahul Gandhi and others are yet to make a statement,” said Govindan.

Pointing out that PM Modi’s pitch for the UCC is a clear indication to eradicate plurality in the nation, Govindan said when the RSS and Sangh Parivar are pushing the divisive agenda through the Prime Minister, the Congress is unwilling to take a strong stance.

The invitation was extended to all Muslim organisations and political parties, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an ally of the Congress-led UDF. Even though the IUML has not reacted officially to the CPI(M)‘s invitation, a section in the party believes that there is nothing wrong in joining hands with them on this particular issue.

UCC will not just affect Muslims

“This move to bring in UCC is totally against the spirit of secularism and our Constitution and such legislation is not possible in India. It is aimed at destroying communal harmony. It will affect not only the Muslims but many other communities like the tribals and the Dalits,” said P K Kunhalikkutty, IUML leader. The majority of the people of India will oppose it, if such a bill is presented, he added.

Even though the IUML leadership stands firmly with the Congress, the grand old party’s leadership knows that this issue can have serious repercussions on their voter base, especially in Kerala. And, that is why Congress seems upset over the overtures made by the ruling party of Kerala.

Congress hits back

The Congress has hit back with strong words accusing the CPI(M) of playing the same Hindu-Muslim card as the BJP.

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, said in New Delhi, “In our state (Kerala), some are trying to turn UCC into a Hindu versus Muslim issue and the CPI(M) is championing such efforts. They are saying it is a Hindu-Muslim issue. It is not something that will affect only one particular religion, it will affect the entire nation.”

The lack of clarity among Congress leaders was evident when KPCC president K Sudhakaran met the media and reacted to the CPI(M)’s statement.

“Congress is a national party. We are waiting for the decision of the national leadership,” said K Sudhakaran. Further, he asked, “I’m not sure why CPI(M) contacted the IUML. Are they partners anywhere in the country? Has the League ever promised to join them?”

Wooing the Muslim community

The CPI(M) is playing its cards well, sowing seeds of mistrust among Congress’ voter base in Malabar.

In a statement issued on July 1, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “The attempt to suddenly bring up a discussion surrounding the Uniform Civil Code is the BJP’s political ploy before the imminent polls. Those who suspect that any discussion on it at present, is aimed at undermining the nation’s plurality by imposing the dominance of the majority, cannot be faulted. This can only be seen as a plot to enforce their majoritarian agenda of ‘one nation, one culture’ by eliminating our nation’s cultural diversity.”

The CPI(M) leadership is making a calculated move to cash in on the confusion among the UDF-leaning faction of the Samasta Kerala Jam Iyyathul Ulema over discussions surrounding the UCC. Samasta leader Nasar Faizy Koodathai had made it clear that they were weighing the option of joining hands with the Left parties in this matter, pointing out that the Congress was taking its time to react to the situation.

“It is a fact that there is a lack of clarity in Congress’s stand on UCC, but they need to come clean on it. Everybody who opposes BJP’s divisive politics should come together, cutting across party lines. This is not an issue exclusively concerning only Muslims, Christians, even non-religious people have an issue with it,” said Mustafa Mundupara, another leader of the Samasta.

Another Sunni faction, led by Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar, who usually supports the Left, had also expressed their desire to reunite with the other faction in the wake of the proposed UCC and the upcoming protests against it. The IUML leadership is very keen to mediate between the two factions.

It is against this backdrop the CPI(M) seems to be making significant moves to woo not only the Muslim community but the IUML as well.

KPCC attacks LDF and BJP

Though the national leadership has not come up with an absolute anti-UCC statement, the Congress leaders in the state are well aware of the situation. The Congress leaders have started issuing statements accusing CPI(M) of double standards on minority issues.

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, attacked the CPI(M) alleging that they are not sincere about their position on UCC since they have not even withdrawn the cases registered against the anti–CAA protesters.

V T Balram vice-president of KPCC said, “The UCC debate is created by the BJP as part of its age-old divisive tactic. Other than emotive concerns like the UCC, they have nothing else to discuss with the people. As we saw in Karnataka, the BJP will be helpless if problems like unemployment and price hikes take the stage. They are attempting to create social division because they were unsuccessful in Karnataka. We won’t fall for their bait. We’ll concentrate on other concerns like law and order and national security like the situation in Manipur. There is no reason to enact the UCC quickly. Nobody disagrees that the personal laws needs to be updated.”

On the other hand, the BJP is accusing both the CPM and the Congress of engaging in appeasement politics and instigating the Muslim community into opposing the Union government.

The CPI(M)’s early bird moves have put the ball in Congress’ court, and now they have no choice but to play the same game, given that UCC has already stirred up a storm in Kerala’s politics.