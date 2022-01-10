Survivor actress in Dileep case pens note, sees ‘bid to silence her’

The survivor wrote a poignant note in her Instagram post that for five years now, her name and her identity had been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on her

The survivor in the Kerala actress sexual assault case, which has grabbed the headlines again with some new revelations about one of the accused actor Dileep, has written an emotional post on her Instagram page. She starts off her note stating that this journey of being a “victim” to becoming a “survivor” has not been an easy one.

In the post, the survivor, who is a leading actress in the south film industry, goes on to state that for five years now, her name and her identity had been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on her.

Further, she writes that though, she was not the one who had committed the crime, there have been many attempts to “humiliate, silence and isolate her”. But during these times, she has had some who have stepped forward to keep her voice alive. Now, when she hears so many voices speak up for her, she writes, “I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice”.

Moreover, the actress said that she shall continue this journey (her court case against the accused) to ensure that justice prevails, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure that no one else goes through such an ordeal again. And, she concluded her note sending out a “heartfelt” thanks to all those who are standing with her.

The female south Indian actress, who was sexually assaulted in a moving car in February 2017 in Kerala, recently also wrote a letter to the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing her anguish about the resignation of two Special Public Prosecutors in her case and the manner in which the case has being dragged.

But this is the first time, the actress has come out in public and posted a message on her Instagram page about the “ordeal” and the journey she has embarked on to get justice.

The incident, which sent shock waves across the country, happened in February 2017. It is alleged that the prime accused Pulsar Suni was paid by actor Dileep to kidnap and assault the actor. The survivor was restrained in a moving car for nearly two hours while a gang of at least four men molested her and also took photos on their cellphones.

Malayalam actor Dileep, who was arrested in July 2017 in connection with the case and later released, is accused number eight in the case.