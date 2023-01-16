Shashi Tharoor backtracks; says ‘not prepared’ for role of Kerala CM

“I’m ready for the role (of Kerala CM). But the ultimate decision belongs to the people. The responsibility of finding the underlying reasons for the issues faced by Kerala lies with us," he said last week.

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor who had indicated that he is ready to become the chief minister of Kerala, has now backtracked and said he is “not prepared for the role”.

“I am not prepared for the role of the chief minister. I will continue doing what I have been doing for fourteen years. There is nothing more to say,” Tharoor was quoted as saying in Kannur by ANI.

Earlier, he had said, “I don’t understand why you (media) are discussing about the chief ministerial candidature now. From the very beginning itself, I have made it clear that there is no relevance for such discussion at present. You have to wait till 2026 (for the next Assembly polls).”

“As a political representative, we have to be ready for everything,” he added.

Last week, speaking at the Manorama News newsmaker debate, Tharoor had said, “I’m ready for the role (of Kerala CM). But the ultimate decision belongs to the people. The responsibility of finding the underlying reasons for the issues faced by Kerala lies with us.”

Thiruvananthapuram MP Tharoor, who had shown keen interest in Kerala politics after contesting the Congress’ presidential election, had also shown the inclination to contest the next Assembly election in the state.

“When people advise me to be active in the state, how can I say I’m not interested? I am interested. Let’s see,” he had said.

Several Kerala Congress leaders had made a veiled attack against Tharoor for his willingness to shift to state politics.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was among those who had flayed Tharoor.

Taking a dig at Tharoor, Chennithala said: “If someone has stitched a coat for the CM post, they should be ready to leave it behind and work for the success of the party in the upcoming parliamentary elections.”

He also said that no one should claim what position they would hold in the next four years. Assembly polls in Kerala will be held in 2026.