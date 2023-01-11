Shashi Tharoor’s CM aspirations: The reasons, and reactions in Kerala

"How can I say I’m not interested?" asks Tharoor, who recently contested the high-profile Congress president poll; says Kerala is his 'karmabhoomi'

When Shashi Tharoor speaks, people are often befuddled by his English. Now, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram has stunned Kerala for a different reason. He has indicated that he is ready to become the chief minister if that’s what the people of the state want. Speaking at the Manorama News newsmaker debate, Tharoor said, “I’m ready for the role. But the ultimate decision belongs to the people. The responsibility of finding the underlying reasons for the issues faced by Kerala lies with us.”

Tharoor also did not rule out the possibility of contesting for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) election, another report said. “A lot of people have supported me openly and discretely to run for the Congress presidentship. I’ll discuss the matter of CWC election with them and take a decision in two weeks,” he said.

Tharoor shows interest

Tharoor, who has shown keen interest in Kerala politics after contesting the Congress’s presidential election, also showed the inclination to contest the next assembly election in the state. Revealing his while talking to reporters after visiting Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church at its headquarters in Devalokam in Kottayam, Tharoor said, “When people advise me to be active in the state, how can I say I’m not interested? I am interested. Let’s see.”

The meeting was a part of Tharoor’s political outreach programme, which he has been conducting since contesting for the Congress President’s post. His frequent visits to his home state have been in the news and have created a flutter in the party. “Kerala has a very strong civic society. We should function after respecting and understanding them. I am meeting them one after another,” he said.

‘Kerala my karamabhoomi’

“I am interested (to work in Kerala). Many have been asking me to become more active in Kerala, which is my karmabhoomi. I will not run away from here. There is time till 2026 (the next Kerala Assembly elections) and a lot of things have to be done before that,” he said.

Buzz is that Tharoor has the backing of former CM Oommen Chandy, who has been maintaining silence on Tharoor’s entry into Kerala politics while other senior leaders like KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala have shown uneasiness over Tharoor’s recent forays into Kerala.

