Kerala youth ‘poisoned’ by girlfriend for refusing to break up

The girl in her confession told police that she gave him an Ayurvedic drink laced with pesticide after he refused to end their relationship

A girl in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram was arrested on Monday (October 31) for allegedly murdering her boyfriend after he refused to break up with her.

According to reports, the girl Greeshma confessed to having poisoned her 23-year-old boyfriend, Sharon Raj, a 23-year-old radiology student, after eight hours of questioning.

“She called him to her house and mixed a pesticide named Kapiq in an Ayurvedic concoction and made him drink it. He vomited right after that and left with his friend later. The murder was planned earlier and she called him home to execute it,” Additional Director General of Police Ajith Kumar told India Today.

Kumar said Sharon’s brother called Greeshma repeatedly to know what she gave him in his drink.

“She didn’t reveal anything out of fear. If she had, he could have been saved,” Kumar said.

Sharon died on October 25 at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. The magistrate recorded his statement on October 20 and the police took it on October 21. The youth in both his statements had said that he didn’t doubt anyone.

His family, however, alleged that Greeshma had planned his murder.

Police said the couple’s relationship of one year started to sour after some time and Greeshma’s wedding was fixed with somebody else. Even though the duo continued their relationship, Greeshma told police that her attempts to convince Sharon to end their relationships were in vain.

Greeshma also made up a story and told him that her horoscope has predicted that her first husband would die.

She told police that she decided to kill Sharon after none of her attempts to convince him bore fruit.