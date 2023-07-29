Kerala liquor policy: Toddy push to boost tourism, but not everyone is happy

The policy’s main goal is to establish toddy as a genuine alcoholic beverage of Kerala; toddy shops will undergo a transformation to ensure they offer unadulterated toddy and traditional delicacies

The Kerala government’s new liquor policy appears to be heavily centered around toddy, intending to push it as the state’s original alcoholic beverage. However, it hasn’t captured the attention and enthusiasm of everyone.

Advertisement

Kallu or toddy is an affordable alcoholic drink enjoyed by the common man in the region. This sweet concoction is produced from the sap of the coconut tree flower before it blooms and delivers a potent punch, making it a beverage not to be underestimated.

It contains such a negligible amount of alcohol that it cannot be categorized with any conventional forms of liquor. Traditionally, toddy has been regarded as distinct from spirits, beer, liquor and arrack, as stated in the Kerala Abkari Act of 1902. This has been Kerala’s settled stance in all the litigations that come up for any judicial scrutiny till date.

The new abkari (liquor) policy’s main goal is to establish toddy as the genuine and natural alcoholic beverage of Kerala. According to the policy, toddy shops will undergo a transformation to ensure they offer unadulterated toddy and traditional Kerala delicacies, creating an attractive experience for foreign tourists. Toddy tapping will be encouraged throughout Kerala, with a focus on coconut plantations.

Also read: Five takeaways from Kerala’s liquor policy: Toddy gets a kick-up

How to utilize toddy

Hotels and resorts with three or more stars in tourist destinations will be permitted to tap toddy from coconut trees located on their premises. To utilize unsold toddy effectively, Kudumbashree, the state’s poverty alleviation mission, will be responsible for producing value-added products. Additionally, the movement of toddy from one location to another will be closely monitored and tracked.

“The primary objective is to increase tree tapping on plantations. Currently, the majority of toddy production in the state comes from Chittoor in Palakkad district. However, our plan is to change this situation. We propose allowing three-star and higher-rated hotels to tap toddy from their own land, which will contribute to tourism,” excise minister MB Rajesh told The Federal.

“This will also help establish toddy as an authentic alcoholic beverage of Kerala. To support tourism, we intend to upgrade toddy shops, transforming them into family-friendly places offering delicious food. Our overall goal is to make significant improvements in toddy production, export, job creation and tourism promotion in the state,” Rajesh added.

However, the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the trade union wing of CPI, which is a part of the ruling front, has raised objections and announced protests against the new liquor policy.

Also read: Toddy, Mahua and more: An excursion through India’s native alcoholic beverages

Opposition to policy

“AITUC believes that this policy will further harm the toddy sector in Kerala. In contrast, the LDF had previously called for the establishment of a Toddy Board to protect and promote the toddy industry, an important cottage enterprise in the state,” says KP Rajendran, general secretary of the trade union.

He argues that the proposed toddy bars and parlours can only be successful if the Toddy Board is established. According to Rajendran, only a toddy corporation comprising toddy tappers should be allowed to sell toddy in Kerala. Furthermore, he claims that the new policy has not addressed the need to reduce the distance requirement between toddy shops.

The new policy aims to boost toddy tapping without causing any job losses for toddy workers, the minister went on. “As for the Toddy Board, there are no hindrances; it will be established shortly. Unfortunately, some trade unions opposing the policy haven’t fully grasped its implications.

“The government through the new policy aims at protecting the toddy sector through modernisation. We are open to talks with them to clear any misunderstandings,” explained Rajesh.

Also read: Kerala ropes in Mani Ratnam to promote tourist spots the director shot in state

Congress criticism

According to the Kerala Toddy Industry Development Board Bill, 2021, the functions of the board include initiatives for the production of value-added products from toddy, to plant high yielding toddy producing trees, to establish toddy parlours with modern facilities in tourism centre.

Nevertheless, according to the new abkari policy, the toddy shops will be sold for a duration of three years or until the toddy development board is established, a clause that makes the AITUC leaders circumspect.

On the other hand, the focus of the opposition, led by the Congress, has been on various other shortcomings in the policy. VD Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, said that the sole motive of the government was to make profits at the expense of people’s health and wellbeing.

He accused the LDF government of deliberately increasing the availability of liquor in the state and promoting higher alcohol consumption in society.

“Unfortunately, the Kerala government heavily relies on liquor as a primary revenue source and it has devised a profit-oriented liquor policy designed to keep the public dependent on alcohol, while also expanding the availability of stronger spirits to capitalize on people’s consumption and alleviate the financial crisis created by the government itself,” he said.

Also read: Kerala set to woo tourists with mobile app promoting women-friendly tourism

Cautious government

Despite the Opposition’s criticism, government leaders are fully cognizant of the sensitive nature of the subject, recognizing that the liquor policy invariably presents challenges for both current and future administrations.

The Congress has a track record of facing setbacks in the “liquor games”, as evident in 1996 when AK Antony banned arrack and during Oommen Chandy’s tenure as chief minister in 2015 when bars and retail outlets were closed. Both experiments failed to produce the desired political benefits, as the LDF secured victory in the subsequent elections.

Currently, Kerala boasts approximately 6,000 toddy shanties or shops, with over 4,000 of them operational. However, the majority of these establishments are functioning in a rather substandard and unpleasant environment. A significant improvement in these conditions would be highly beneficial and could prove the unique selling proposition for the state’s tourism sector, if the government could effectively regulate this somewhat disorganized system.