Kerala govt approves ordinance safeguarding health service workers

Following the recent tragic murder of a young doctor in the state, the Kerala government has granted approval to an ordinance with the objective of safeguarding doctors, healthcare workers, and medical students.

A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (May 17), approved the Kerala Health Care Service Workers and Health Care Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Amendment Ordinance, 2012, a government statement said.

The existing unamended law covered registered and provisionally registered medical practitioners, registered nurses, medical students, nursing students and paramedical staff working in healthcare institutions, it said.

Under the ordinance, the protection under the law would be extended to the paramedical students also, it said.