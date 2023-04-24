Kerala governor on why he didn’t receive Modi at Kochi airport; says no official event

However, Governor Khan will receive PM Modi at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Tuesday as the latter will flag off the first Vande Bharat train for the state at the Central railway station

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was not present at Kochi airport to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, as there were no official programmes lined up for the PM.

Khan told the mediapersons in Kochi that he would have stayed back had there been official events. “I am returning since there are no official programmes in Kochi,” he said. Modi will take part in a 1.8 km long road show through the main road at the commercial capital of the state in the evening. He is likely to address a meeting of youths from several parts of the state at 6 pm. Anil Antony, son of senior Congress leader AK Antony, who recently joined the BJP, will also be present on the occasion.

Also read: PM Modi to travel more than 5,000 km in 36 hours for 8 events in 7 cities

Subsequently, the PM will be meeting supreme heads of various churches at 7.45 pm before retiring for the day at a private hotel in Kochi.

Advertisement

The prime minister will leave Kochi for Thiruvananthapuram at 9.25 am on Tuesday. Governor Khan will receive Modi at the Thiruvananthapuram airport as the latter will flag off the first Vande Bharat train for the state at the Central railway station.

The Governor would then join the PM at the Central Stadium where Modi will launch various projects. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to fly to Surat at 12.40 pm on Tuesday.