Kerala fake lawyer still at large, lookout notice issued again

Sessy Xavier practised law at Alappuzha District Court without the qualifications to do so

The 27-year-old Kerala woman, Sessy Xavier, who has been cheating the Alappuzha District Court for the last two years posing as a lawyer, is still elusive as the Alappuzha North police issued a lookout circular against her on Wednesday (October 14).

The notices published in Chennai newspapers ask for any kind of information on the absconding woman. Anyone knowing anything about Xavier has been asked to report to Alappuzha North police or the Alappuzha deputy superintendent of police. The notice mentions police phone numbers and her photograph for easy identification.

This isn’t the first time that a lookout notice has been issued against Xavier, who has now been missing for over a month. The first circular was issued on September 29.

In September, Sessy Xavier had gone to Alappuzha District Court to surrender, but escaped after she came to know that non-bailable charges have been framed against her. She then approached the Kerala High Court, which too dismissed her anticipatory bail plea and directed her to surrender before the police.

The woman has been missing since then.

Earlier, a case was filed against Sessy Xavier, who hails from Ramankary in Kuttanad, following a complaint by the Alappuzha Bar Association for practising legal profession without the licence to do so. The police registered a complaint against her under Sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

Before approaching the police, in June, the Alappuzha Bar Association received an anonymous letter that claimed Xavier does not have the qualification to practice law. The Association questioned her, but she failed to give an explanation. Xavier was then expelled from the Alappuzha Bar Association and a police complaint was lodged against her.

Police said Xavier was attached to the Alappuzha Bar Association since March 2018. In fact, the Association even gave her a membership in March 2019. Little did they know that the certificates she had attached, as proof of qualification, were fake.

Meanwhile, Xavier appeared in various cases during court proceedings. She also worked as an advocate commission.

Anyone with information about Sessy Xavier should contact the police on the following numbers 0477 2245541 (Alappuzha North police station), 9497990041 (Dy.SP, Alappuzha), 9497987058 (Circle Inspector, Alappuzha North) and 9497980298 (Sub-Inspector, Alappuzha North).