Kerala: Congress chief Sudhakaran arrested; party says Pinarayi aping Modi

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran was arrested on Friday (June 23) in a cheating case, in which the prime accused is controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, and later released on bail.

Senior party leaders of Congress in Kerala slammed Sudhakaran’s arrest and termed it a “political conspiracy”. The arrest has triggered statewide protests and party leaders said the stir will continue for two days.

Sudhakaran, after being released on bail, said he was arrested after several hours of grilling by the Crime Branch.

“They kept questioning me. After that, they recorded my arrest and then I was released on bail. I have faith in judiciary. I will face the case in court,” he said.

Sudhakaran, surrounded by several party leaders and workers, said that he was “fully confident” that the police had no evidence against him in the case for him to be punished. “I am not afraid. I am not going to hide anywhere,” he said.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said the Left government was trying to silence Opposition through such tactics. Satheesan alleged the actions of Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan in Kerala were a “carbon copy” of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing in New Delhi.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala too equated Pinarayi with Modi by alleging that they both share the same fascist attitude.

(With Agency inputs)