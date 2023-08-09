Kerala assembly unanimously urges Centre to rename state as Keralam

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state was called Keralam in Malayalam but in other languages it was Kerala; he said the need to form a united Kerala emerged during the national freedom struggle

The Kerala assembly on Wednesday (August 9) unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Central government to officially change the state’s name to Keralam as it is known in Malayalam.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who moved the resolution, urged the Centre to also make it Keralam in all languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the constitution.

Speaker AN Shamseer declared that the resolution was adopted unanimously after the Congress-led UDF opposition did not suggest any amendment.

Vijayan said the state was called Keralam in Malayalam but in other languages it was Kerala.

Also Read: Noted Malayalam filmmaker Siddique dies

He said the need to form a united Kerala for the Malayalam speaking communities had strongly emerged even during the national freedom struggle.

“But the name of our state is written as Kerala in the First Schedule of the Constitution.

“This Assembly unanimously requests the Union government to take immediate steps to amend it as Keralam under Article 3 of the constitution and it be renamed as Keralam in all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the constitution,” he said.

(With agency inputs)