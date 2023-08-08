Noted Malayalam filmmaker Siddique dies

Siddique-Lal movies such as Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar, Godfather, Vietnam Colony and Kabooliwala were massive hits.

Noted Malayalam director and screenwriter Siddique died at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday (August 8).

Siddique (63), who was undergoing treatment at Amrita Hospital for over a month for various ailments, suffered a heart attack on Monday, hospital sources said on Tuesday.

The filmmaker, who had helmed numerous super hit Malayalam movies, was in a critical condition and was on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), which provides respiratory support when a persons lungs and heart are not performing adequately.

Siddique delivered several hit movies along with his friend Lal, who is also an actor who played leading roles in various hit films himself such as Thenkasipattanam, Thommanum Makkalum, and Salt and Pepper among others and the filmmaker duo was popularly known as Siddique-Lal.

Siddique-Lal movies such as Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar, Godfather, Vietnam Colony and Kabooliwala were massive hits.

Siddique is also the director of blockbuster movies including Hitler, Friends, Chronic Bachelor, and Bodyguard, among others.

He directed the remake of his movie Bodyguard starring Salman Khan in Hindi, which also became a superhit. In Tamil, it was titled Kavalan starring Vijay and did well at the box office.

(With Agency inputs)