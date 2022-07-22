India’s third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala

The 35-year-old man who tested positive, came from UAE to Kerala earlier this month and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College in Kerala

A 35 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state.

Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the southern state on July 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College in Kerala.

His health condition is stable, she added. The minister also said all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

