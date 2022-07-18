Kerala reports second case of monkeypox; Karnataka too on high alert

The person landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on July 13

A 31-year-old man from Kannur in Kerala tested positive for monkeypox on Monday (July 18), making it the second confirmed case of the disease in India, officials said.

The person landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on July 13. He was admitted to a hospital after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. His samples were sent to NIV Pune and they tested positive for monkeypox, the officials said.

The Union Health Ministry last week rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to assist the state health authorities in instituting public health measures after the first confirmed case of monkeypox was detected from Kollam district on Thursday.

Meanwhile, special monitoring is being done in Dakshina Kannada district following the confirmation that the man from Kerala, who landed in Mangalore, has contracted monkeypox. As a preventive measure, 10 beds have been kept reserved in the government Wenlock hospital for patients suffering from the disease. Screening of patients is also in order at the airport.

