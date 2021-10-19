In pictures | Massive rain spell sinks Kerala yet again

The Federal takes you through the damage caused by rains this time around, as the state government has opened the doors of dams across the state

Incessant rain, landslips, battered roads, dilapidated houses, overflowing rivers, uprooted trees, the list could only get grim as Kerala is yet again being pounded by a spell of rain. This rain comes right after Kerala was inundated by massive floods in 2018 and 2019. The rain was moderate in 2020 but 2021 seems to have gone awry with a trough entering Kerala from the East, an unusual phenomena according to experts.

The state government, taking lessons from the past, has wasted no time to open the reservoir gates in a calibrated manner. The Irrigation Department and the Kerala State Electricity Board, which manage the dams, have opened the shutters of 11 dams.

The Federal takes you through the damage caused this time around in 2021.