Heavy rain lashes Kerala, Karnataka; Bengaluru-Mysore Road flooded

Five members of a family died after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit their house on Monday (August 29) at a village near Thodupuzha in Kerala, as the state continues to experience torrential rains. Heavy rains lash Bengaluru in Karnataka as well disrupting normal life

Five members of a family died after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit their house on Monday (August 29) at a village near Thodupuzha in Idukki district in Kerala, as different parts of the state continue to experience torrential rains.

Police said Kanjar residents Thankamma (80), her son Soman (52), his wife Shaji (50), their daughter Shima (30) and Devanand (5) lost their lives in the landslide that happened in the wee hours of the morning.

Heavy rainfall activity is expected to continue across the state at least for the next five days.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains, along with isolated heavy falls (64.5 mm-115.5 mm), thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface-level winds are all very likely over Kerala from Monday to Friday (August 29 to September 2).

Advertisement

Within the southern state, all districts — including the capital city Thiruvananthapuram — have been placed on a yellow watch for all the five days. The advisory urges the residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation.

Also watch: Bengaluru-Mysuru highway flooded after incessant rains

Owing to such incidents and the prevalence of heavy rainfall, multiple flood, landslide and traffic alerts still remain in place over many parts of Kerala.

The hilly regions of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains for the last two days. A yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Pathamamthitta, and Malapuram districts on Sunday.

In Kottayam district, Nedunkunnam, Karukachal, villages have been flooded and fire services personnel have been rushed to evacuate the residents. Meanwhile, in Pathanamthitta district, a minor flood was experienced at some regions of Mallappally taluk. The small streams of Mallappally, Anikkad, and Tholliyur villages have been overflowing.

“Water entered some houses and shops at the Kottangal village in Mallappally taluk. A car was washed away in overflowing water and locals have managed to tie it to a tree with a rope,” the Pathanamthitta district information officer told the media.

Those living in hilly regions have been advised to exercise caution. Olipuzha was in spate following a heavy downpour.

Also read: Kerala floods: Health minister cautions against spike in contagious diseases

Meanwhile, Kerala has recorded 477.5 mm precipitation so far this August, thereby marking a 16 per cent excess for the month. However, measuring its seasonal performance, the state has received 1438.7 mm rain between June 1 and August 28 — a 16 per cent ‘deficit’ compared to its long-term average for this time frame.

Heavy rains in Karnataka

Different parts of Karnataka too are facing heavy rain. Bengaluru continues to experience heavy downpours on August 29, and this has led to heavy traffic snarls in different parts of the city during peak hours. For the second time in less than a week, the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway was flooded on Monday disrupting vehicle movement in Ramanagar, even up to Channapatna. Vehicles are being diverted to alternative roads by local authorities, said media reports.

Parts of Ramanagara were knee-deep in water and passengers from a bus had to be rescued after the vehicle got submerged in the water that had flooded an underpass. Former Karnataka chief minister and local MLA H D Kumaraswamy visited the inundated Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in Ramanagar to review the situation.

Due to heavy rains in Ramanagara, Channapatna and Mandya, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) said in a statement that Bengaluru-Mysuru buses were diverted via Harohalli-Kanakapura-Halagur-Malavalli-Mysuru.

Also read: Rains continue to batter parts of Karnataka, flood warning in northern districts

Meanwhile, the IMD forecast said that in the next 24 hours, Bengaluru will have a generally cloudy sky. “Few spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 19 degree Celsius respectively.” IMD said in the statement.

Since March this year, Bengaluru has already received 1,031 mm of rainfall. It has to still face its wettest months of September and October with the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, after which the rain lessens by mid-November. The IMD data said that since June 1, it has recorded 592 mm of rainfall and from March to May the city received 421 mm of rainfall.