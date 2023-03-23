Why doctors are unable to find a cure for attack from patients

Scene 1: Fatima Hospital, Kozhikode

March 4

Dr PK Ashokan, a senior cardiologist of Fatima Hospital Kozhikode, was brutally attacked allegedly by some bystanders. The incident happened after a patient who was under the treatment of Dr Anitha Ashokan, his gynaecologist wife, working in the same hospital, developed some complication and lost her child during labour. The bystanders attacked the 60-year-old doctor and vandalised the hospital as the relatives accused the doctor and hospital staff of delaying treatment and other medical negligence.

According to witnesses, a 15-member crowd broke into the hospital and broke the window panes around, claiming that the woman’s CT scan results were being delayed. Dr Ashokan, who received heavy punches on his face, fell unconscious with nose bleed and was taken immediately to the ICU. Police registered a case and arrested the husband of the woman and another person who later secured bail from the court. The doctors’ organisations observed a day’s protest on March 17 demanding stern action against the attacks against the health workers which has become the norm, as per their leaders.