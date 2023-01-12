Food poisoning: Hygiene-rating system, stricter rules for Kerala eateries

App to be launched for consumers to upload photos, videos of food they buy; licence or registration must for eateries, with regular inspections; food parcels to bear sticker saying when it was cooked

Reports of food-poisoning have prompted Kerala Health Minister Veena George to issue certain instructions for eateries in the state. The instructions are related to licence, registration, and maintaining hygiene. A hygiene-rating system will also be introduced.

The minister told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday that every eatery must follow the instructions and the responsibility of ensuring that they do should rest with a supervisor.

App to be launched this month

George added that a hygiene-rating system is being implemented for hotels. A mobile app will also be launched this month where consumers can upload photos and videos of the food they buy in an eatery to ensure that it is fresh and the ambience in the outlet is clean.

George said establishments without a licence or registration would not be allowed to operate. Once an eatery is licensed, inspections will be held at regular intervals. If a licence is suspended, it will be re-issued only after the Commissioner of Food Safety is satisfied that the deficiencies have been rectified.

Only pasteurised eggs for mayonnaise

Besides, the use of raw eggs for making mayonnaise, which is often served along with dishes like shawarma, is prohibited in the state. Only pasteurised eggs can be used to make the creamy sauce. Else, vegetarian mayonnaise should be preferred, she said.

Another instruction was to put a sticker on food parcels indicating when it was cooked and the time within which it should be consumed, said a release from the health department. Also, a health card is mandatory for all employees of eateries, said the release.

During events held in auditoriums, only a catering service licensed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India would be permitted to serve food, the minister said.

