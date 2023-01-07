Kerala woman orders biriyani online, dies of food poisoning

She had consumed Kuzhimanthi, a biryani dish, which she purchased online from a local hotel; the Health Minister has ordered a probe into the incident

In another suspected case of food poisoning, a 20-year-old woman died on Saturday (January 7) after allegedly consuming Kuzhimanthi, a biryani dish from a local hotel.

Police said Anju Sreeparvathy from Perumbala had consumed Kuzhimanthi which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31, and was undergoing treatment since then.

“A case has been registered after her parents filed the complaint. The girl died early Saturday morning,” the police told PTI, adding that further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report.

The 20-year-old was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, from where she was taken to another hospital at Mangaluru in Karnataka, where she died.

State Health Minister, Veena George, orders a probe

Meanwhile, state Health Minister, Veena George, ordered a probe into the incident.

“Directions have been issued to the Food Safety Commissioner to file a report with regard to the incident. The DMO is also looking into the incident and the treatment given to the girl,” Veena George told reporters at Pathanamthitta.

She said the license of the hotels which were accused of food poisoning would be cancelled under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA).

Earlier this week, a nurse in Kottayam Medical College died allegedly after consuming food from an eatery in Kozhikode.

