At massive rally in Kerala’s Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi dares BJP

Rahul was speaking at a public meeting in the border district of Wayanad in Kerala, where he arrived for the first time after his disqualification as an MP. “Member of Parliament is a tag. It is a post. So, BJP can take away the tag, the post, the house and they can even jail me, but they cannot stop me from representing the people of Wayanad,” he said.

Further, Rahul added, “I am surprised that even after so many years, BJP has not understood its opponent. They do not understand that their opponent will not get intimidated. They think I will get scared by sending police to my house or that I will be disturbed if my house is taken away.”

Rahul was disqualified as the MP from Wayanad last month after being convicted and sentenced in a criminal defamation case. He and his sister Priyanka Gandhi participated in a roadshow called Satyameva Jayate in Kalpetta, where only the national flag was used instead of the party flags.