Rahul visits Wayanad for first time after disqualification, holds massive road show

Thousands of people accorded warm reception to Rahul Gandhi who arrived in Wayanad along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi for the first time after his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP

Weeks after being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a massive road show at Wayanad in Kerala, the constituency that had sent him to the Parliament.

Thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, accorded warm reception to Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Wayanad along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi, for the first time after his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

Watch: Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad first time after disqualification as a MP

Scores of UDF workers lined up at Kalpetta in Wayanad for the roadshow called ‘Satyameva Jayate’. Holding the national flag, people across all age groups gathered on the roadside to greet Rahul as he travelled to the public meeting venue on a truck accompanied by Priyanka and senior party leaders from Kerala.

Advertisement

Rahul arrived in Wayanad on a helicopter and then travelled to the venue on a truck which had to inch along in view of the thousands, carrying placards of his photograph, who had turned up to show their support for him. A large number of people also gathered at the venue of the public meeting to hear him speak.

Rahul was disqualified as the MP from Wayanad last month after being convicted and sentenced in a criminal defamation case.

Opinion | Disqualification aftermath: Rahul Gandhi’s second coming

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Muslim League state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan were also present.

(With Agency inputs)