Arikkomban, Kerala’s rice-stealing elephant, to be relocated from Idukki to Palakkad 

People should refrain from clicking selfies and bursting crackers during the capture of the tusker, directs High Court

Arikkomban, a bull elephant fond of eating rice, which also earned him the moniker, is to be moved from Idukki district to Palakkad district. This follows the Kerala High Court approving the suggestions of an expert panel that the pachyderm be shifted to Parambikulam National Park inPalakkad district.,

The wild elephant, which is roaming around Chinnakkanal in Idukki district and causing severe damages there, was the bone of contention between village residents and animal activists. The local residents demanded that he be captured and removed from the area or kept in captivity. Animal lovers had protested about this.

Watch | Operation Arikomban: 13 panchayats on 12-hr hartal against HC decision

Under the High Court directive given on Wednesday (April 5), a task force will be constituted for the smooth relocation of the elephant from Chinnakanal to Parambikulam. The District Forest Officer, Revenue Division Officer, Police Superintendent and the President of the local government will be the members of the task force.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Kochi: Various Farmers’ organisations from Idukki march to Kerala HC seeking justice in issue of ‘Arikomban’, the wild elephant, which roams around Chinnakkanal nearby areas in Idukki & causes damages. Farmers are demanding immediate capture of the elephant. pic.twitter.com/Nqyvsit9Pp — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

People should refrain from clicking selfies and bursting crackers during the capture of the tusker, directed the court.

The expert committee had come to the conclusion that the tusker should be relocated from Santhanpara-Chinnakanal area immediately. The panel, in its report submitted to the HC, has suggested the jumbo be darted and tranquilised before shifted to Parambikulam, which is a conducive habitat for it with enough food and water available.

Coming soon on our YouTube channel: Why Kerala’s ‘rice-thief’ elephant is giving Idukki the chills