We are robbing the future of India’s daughters: Rahul Gandhi on hijab row

Gandhi said in a tweet that the goddess Saraswati does not differentiate and gives knowledge to all

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that the country is robbing the future of daughters by letting the hijab come in the way of girl education.

Coming out in support of hijab-wearing Muslim girl students not allowed entry in educational institutes in Karnataka, Gandhi said that the goddess Saraswati does not differentiate and gives knowledge to all.

“By letting students hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesnt differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

The government girl’s PU college in Udupi has banned students from wearing hijab (Islamic headscarf) on campus, and they have been informed that they will not be allowed inside classrooms if they wear the headscarf.

The hijab row that started in a college in Udupi is spreading to other towns in the coastal Dakshina Kannada of Karnataka.

As girls in several colleges of the state demanded answers for the sudden ban on hijab, Hindu groups allegedly forced boys to put on saffron shawls in a college classroom in Udupi on Friday (February 4).

