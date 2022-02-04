More colleges in Karnataka stop Muslim girls from wearing hijab

Staff at Bhandarkars Arts and Science Degree College in Kundapur refused entry to some 40 girls who turned up wearing headscarves. A group of Muslim boys came out in support of the girls

The hijab row that started in a college in Udupi is spreading to other parts of Karnataka.

As girls in several colleges of the state demanded answers for the sudden ban on hijab, Hindu groups allegedly forced boys to put on saffron shawls in a college classroom in Udupi on Friday (February 4).

Earlier in the day, staff at the Bhandarkars Arts and Science Degree College in Kundapur, also in Udupi district, refused entry to some 40 girls who turned up wearing headscarves. The students registered their opposition with the college, asking why they are not allowed to wear the scarves when the college rules do not stop them from doing so.

Soon, a group of Muslim boys came out in support of the girls and sat outside the college in protest.

Advertisement

Also read: Wear prescribed uniforms, Karnataka minister tells students

On Thursday, another college in Kundapur stopped girls wearing the scarf from entering the premises. Earlier, there was no restriction on girls wearing hijabs to the college. However, a day before a group of boys showed up in the college wearing saffron shawls. Sensing trouble on religious lines, the college decided to ask girls to shun the hijab.

Bajrang Dal district secretary Surender Koteshwar warned that if the college allows students to wear hijab on the campus, they would make all Hindu students put on saffron shawl inside the campus.

Saira Banu, a student protesting the hijab ban, said, “Hijab is part of our life. My family members have put on hijab and have attended their colleges.” She also questioned why they are being pressurised to fall in line. “What harm does it do to others if we wear hijab and enter college? When we ask this question, they do not answer the question. They instruct us to speak with the government. Is it possible for us to speak to the government,” she asked.

Also read: Hijab banned in govt college in Udupi, violators not to be allowed inside

Earlier, Yashpal Suvarna, a BJP leader and vice-president of the Udupi College Administrative Committee, stoked controversy when he said it would take him “five minutes to stop the resistance with the help of Hindu organisations”.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said students should “neither wear the hijab nor saffron shawls” in school.

“Schools are the place where children belonging to all religions should learn together and imbibe a feeling that we are not different. There are religious organisations who think otherwise, I have asked the police to keep a watch on them. Those who cause hindrance or undermine this country’s unity, will be dealt with,” the home minister told media persons on Thursday.

The controversy began when the government girl’s PU college in Udupi told a group of six students to not to wear the headscarf on campus and said they will not be allowed inside classrooms if they do not remove it.