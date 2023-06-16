Two Buddhist monks studying at Bylakuppe found dead in Bengaluru

The two young Buddhist monks were from the Namdroling monastery in Bylakuppe near Kushal Nagar in Karnataka

The bodies of two teenage Buddhist monks from the Namdroling monastery in Bylakuppe near Kushal Nagar in Karnataka, were found on the railway track in the outskirts of Bengaluru near Nelamangala on June 14.

The victims were identified as Mingma Sherpa from Nepal and Tejan Lama from Assam by the Yeshwantpur Railway police. The police suspect that the duo must have been sitting near the train door which they boarded and fell off accidentally on the tracks.

The railway staff checking the tracks found their bodies at around 1.30 pm on the track near Bettanagere village near Nelamangala. The staff alerted the Yeshwantpur Railway police who visited the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary.

The police were at first clueless about the identity of the monks. After going through their belongings, they came across a few Kushal Nagar tickets. The police then contacted the monastery management and sent the photographs to them.

The management confirmed that they were their students and that they had been missing from the monastery since June 12. According to a preliminary investigation, the duo left Bylakuppe on June 12 and reached Bengaluru at 2am on June 13.

According to news reports, the police are not sure when the boys left Bengaluru and took a train. A case has been registered and the police are investigating how the boys fell off the train.