Karnataka: Police constable run over by sand mafia’s truck in Kalaburagi

A police head constable in Karnataka was run over by a truck transporting illegally mined sand in Kalaburagi district when he tried to halt it, police said on Friday (June 16) .

The shocking incident took place on Thursday (June 15) evening in Narayanpura village in Jeevargi taluk when 51-year-old M Chauhaan signalled the truck to stop for inspection.

But the truck driver, later identified as Sidhanna, sped away, running over Chauhaan who died instantly.

The accused driver has been arrested.

“The truck was carrying sand and the policeman was on duty,” said Isha Pant, a senior police officer at Kalaburagi.

The officer said the police had seized the truck and registered a case against the driver.

Illegal mining

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said orders have been given to the police to take strict action against illegal sand mining.

Media reports quoted another minister, Dr MC Sudhakar, as saying: “We need to take serious action against those behind the killing. Justice will be served.”