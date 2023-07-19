Terror module busted in Bengaluru; five held for plotting blasts in city

The police also seized a cache arms and ammunitions including seven pistols, 45 live cartridges, walkie-talkies, daggers, and explosives, apart from a dozen mobile phones.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has arrested five people allegedly radicalised by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative to carry out terror attacks, Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Wednesday (July 19).

Advertisement

The police also confiscated firearms and ammunition along with 12 mobile phones from the terror suspects.

Seven pistols, 45 live cartridges, a bunch of walkie-talkies, and some daggers were seized from the terror suspects, the police officer said. A huge consignment of explosives was also retrieved from their possession.

Also read: Bangalore bomb blast accused Madani can move to Kerala, says SC

“The Central Crime Branch has succeeded in busting the anti-social forces and foiled their nefarious designs. They were arrested after raiding a place under Hebbal Police Station limits,” Dayananda told reporters.

The suspects were radicalised by T Nazeer, who is an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case. Another accused is living abroad. The suspects are accused of murder, robbery, smuggling of red sanders and other crimes. They were in touch with the other terror accused who is in jail.

Nazeer has links with Pakistan-based terror outfit LeT, the police commissioner said. Nazeer’s gang members were planning to carry out “destructive activities”, he added.

Also read: ATS arrests man for threatening 1993-like bomb blasts in Mumbai

The five suspects were arrested near a place of worship in Kanakanagar area of Sultanpalya locality in the city while planning a major conspiracy, sources said.

Another terror kingpin, who is holed up abroad, was accused of killing his business rival Noor Ahmed in 2017, the police officer said. In that case, 21 people were arrested, Dayananda said.

The five suspects were among the 21 persons arrested in connection with that murder case, sources said.

(With agency inputs)