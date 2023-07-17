Bangalore bomb blast accused Madani can move to Kerala, says SC

In order to ensure Madani adheres to other requirements, the Supreme Court directed him to report to the nearest police station once in every 15 days

The Supreme Court on Monday (July 17) allowed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Abdul Nasar Madani, a prime accused in the 2008 Bangalore serial bomb blasts case, to travel to Kerala and stay there for treatment.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh modified Madani’s bail condition, which had directed him to stay in Bengaluru till the completion of his trial. “In modification of the order dated July 11, 2014, we permit the applicant to travel to his hometown in Kerala and stay there.

In order to ensure Madani adheres to other requirements, the apex court directed him to report to the nearest police station once in every 15 days. “However, to ensure that the applicant is adhering to all other requirements, we direct that the appellant will report to the Station House Officer of the nearest police in Kollam district, once in 15 days,” the bench said.

Madani has been out on bail since 2014 after the Supreme Court granted relief in view of his poor health. But he was ordered not to leave Bengaluru. In April 2023, the apex court permitted him to visit Kerala on a plea seeking relaxation of bail conditions imposed by it.

