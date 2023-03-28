State Cong chief making phone calls to BJP MLA’s offering tickets: CM Bommai

Bommai also said that BJP's first list of candidates is likely to be announced in the first week of April

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday (March 28) accused state Congress chief D K Shivakumar of dialling BJP MLAs and offering them tickets in constituencies, where the party has not yet announced its candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The CM also said that BJP’s first list of candidates is likely to be announced in the first week of April. The Congress had announced the first list of 124 candidates on March 25 and is yet to announce the candidates in 100 seats.

Bommai alleged that the KPCC President D K Shivakumar for the last two to three days has been making phone calls to BJP MLAs in 100 constituencies, where the Congress is yet to announce candidates.

“He is stating that if you (BJP MLAs) come (to Congress) we will give you the ticket,” Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkote in Karnataka, he said, “Congress leaders are frustrated, they don’t have proper candidates at all, so he (Shivakumar) is calling our party people. This shows that as a matter of fact the Congress party is bankrupt.”

Karnataka has a total of 224 Assembly segments. Both Congress and BJP have set a target of winning 150 seats.